Outstanding young professional scoops top renewables award

May 31, 2019 at 4:02 pm

Orkney Islands Council’s Eibhlin Lee scooped an award at last night’s Scottish Renewables Young Professionals Green Energy Awards in Glasgow.

Eibhlin, who was born in Holm and now lives in Stromness, won the ‘Achiever’ Award, which recognises people who have achieved outstanding personal development and growth or promotion within their role.

She is part of the council’s strategic projects team — the team working on proposals for community wind farm projects in Orkney.

The Scottish Renewables Young Professionals Green Energy Awards recognises the best young talent in the renewables and energy fields.

According to the awards organisers, Eibhlin was recognised for her “natural intellect, logic, eye for detail and adaptability”.

There was a definite Orkney flavour to the awards with Eibhlin up against Catrin Sutherland from EMEC in her category, Ryan Doull from Orbital Marine Power shortlisted in the ‘Project Development’ award and Craig Stout, from Kirkwall, shortlisted in the Engineer award for his work with Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult.

Over 100 nominations were received for the awards.

Share this:

Tweet

