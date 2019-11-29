Outreach4CLAN — how will your money be spent?

November 29, 2019 at 2:45 pm

The Orcadian’s Outreach4CLAN campaign will come to a close on Monday, as we reveal the winners of our MEGA Prize Draw, at The Orcadian’s Hatston office in Kirkwall.

The draw will be made by CLAN Orkney’s Karen Scott and Elspeth Linklater, and the winners will be announced on our Facebook page, and in next week’s newspaper. The tickets have been in huge demand, and only a small amount remain — grab them over the weekend at The Orcadian Bookshop or the CLAN shop in Kirkwall, or contact us on 879000 if you would like to snap them up before the draw.

The campaign was first launched in August, with a view to helping the CLAN Orkney team to expand their services, and to enable to them to reach more of those in need across the county.

The fundraising total now stands at over £13,000 — and the final total will be announced in next week’s newspaper. All donations are gratefully received until 5pm Monday, December 2, and can be made by following the link to our JustGiving Page on our website, or by following the instructions on page 30 of our current edition.

In the meantime, Reporter Sarah Sutherland caught up with CLAN coordinator Karen Scott in this short video, to highlight some of CLAN’s existing work, and the team’s hopes for the future.

