Outdoor theme emerging for Orkney International Science Festival

March 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Early details of some of the speakers and topics for this year’s Orkney International Science Festival have been announced in Thursday’s The Orcadian.

With work well under way on the programme for the festival, which takes place between September 5-11, the organisers say that an outdoor theme is emerging, with topics including exploration, wildlife and adventure — literally from pole-to-pole.

The popular festival will also explore space travel, astronomy, oceanography, in addition to paying homage to one of the greatest mapmakers of all time, Orcadian Murdoch Mackenzie.

Pick up a copy of The Orcadian to find out more.

Share this:

Tweet

