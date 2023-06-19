featured news

OTMP plans star line up of summer school tutors

June 19, 2023 at 5:14 pm

Orkney Traditional Music Project (OTMP) will welcome the return of its summer school this July, with a host of well-respected tutors lined up.

It’s not to late to sign up for a course which will brush up your skills as traditional musician.

The summer school is being held in Kirkwall Grammar School, July 24-27. Spaces are available for both children and adults. On Thursday, June 25, students will give a concert at the Orkney Theatre.

In what is the 25th anniversary year of OTMP, the group is pleased to welcome Karen Tweed, Sandy Brechin Tom McConville, Jeana Leslie, Erika Jolly Shearer, and Laura Sutherland as tutors.

Karen is widely regarded as one of the folk scene’s finest accordion players and tutors, famous for her subtle, lyrical style.

Sandy Brechin is one of Scotland’s best-known accordionists, renowned for his lightning-fast playing and hilarious on-stage humour.

Hailing from Newcastle,, Tom is a fiddle player regarded as having a flowing style, beautiful tone and faultless technique.

Jeana is an accomplished fiddle player and an experienced tutor, and Erika is musical director at OTMP. Laura is both a Stromness Academy music teacher and OTMP’s co-director of music.

You can find out more about the summer school and apply now on www.otmp.co.uk/summer-school-2023

