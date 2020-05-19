Oskar completes his fundraising cycle

May 19, 2020 at 9:01 am

Five-year-old Oskar Thompson, from Deerness, completed his fundraising cycling challenge yesterday afternoon, having now raised just under £2,700 – well over one hundred times his initial goal of £20.

Last week Oskar set out to raise the money by cycling 20 miles within seven days. The money will go to Orkney Foodbank. He met his goal yesterday afternoon, ahead of schedule.

Oskar decided to take up the challenge after his Mum, Leila Dearness, explained to him that he probably wouldn’t be able to come up with a cure for coronavirus but he could help people in other ways.

He was met at his finish line by his Mum, his Dad and his little sister Ola, as well as some neighbours from Deerness.

His Mum and Dad said: “We are so proud of all of his efforts and unwavering commitment to completing his sponsored cycle. Thank you to everyone who has donated, we have been blown away by the kindness and generosity of our friends, family and people from the Orkney community and much further afield.

Orkney Foodbank have said they have been “humbled” Oskar’s efforts.

Oskar’s fundraising page will stay open until the end of the week.

