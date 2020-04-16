  • Kirkwall
breaking news

Orkney’s six agricultural shows cancelled for 2020

Orkney’s six agricultural shows have officially been cancelled for this year, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A statement issued on behalf of all six shows committee has said this is the “most sensible decision” and has been made in the interest of public health and the well-being of the community

The full statement reads: “Together the Sanday, East Mainland, Shapinsay, South Ronaldsay and Burray, West Mainland and Orkney Agricultural Societies, after much careful consideration, have all decided to cancel their respective shows for the 2020 season.

“This announcement will come as no surprise to many given the ongoing COVID-19 developments throughout the country.  We feel this is the most sensible approach in the interest of public health and the well-being of our community.  We all would like to wish you health in these uncertain times and will see you in 2021.”

 

