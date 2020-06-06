Orkney’s roads to be inspected for defects

June 6, 2020 at 11:00 am

Essential road safety inspections will be carried out across the Orkney Mainland and the outer Isles throughout the coming weeks by Orkney Islands Council.

This will ensure any potholes or other defects are identified and repaired safely.

Council staff will be observing all COVID-19 social distancing measures and taking necessary precautions.

Darren Richardson, OIC head of infrastructure and strategic projects, said: “The council continues to ensure that any essential services and roads safety work needed for all our residents continues in the COVID-19 lockdown period.

“While public health must be our number one priority and staff have been primed with this in mind to keep everyone as safe as possible, essential safety works for council property and our roads must also be taken into consideration and works carried out but only where absolutely necessary.

“Social distancing and other precautions will be fully in place and visits will be kept to a minimum.”

