Orkney’s most popular baby names of 2022 revealed

December 22, 2022 at 12:53 pm

The most popular names for Orkney’s newborn babies in 2022 have been revealed.

According to Orkney Islands Council, a total of 92 baby boys and 70 baby girls were registered in the county this past year.

Tied for the most popular boys’ name were Jack and Tommy, with four of each being registered. Runners up were Alfie, David, and James, with three babies each.

There was a standout winner for the top spot in girls’ names, with a total of three babies registered in Orkney this year with the name Freya/Freyja.

