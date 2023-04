news

Orkney’s hidden marine meadows

April 23, 2023 at 9:00 am

The seas around Orkney, including its seagrass meadows, have been hailed as an example for the rest of the UK by a leading marine researcher.

Dr Richard Lilley, chief development officer and co-founder of Project Seagrass has called for Orkney to “celebrate what it has.”

For a full feature on how the county’s seagrass could set an example for the rest of the UK, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet