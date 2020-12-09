  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
coronavirus

Orkney’s first COVID-19 vaccines administered

Marina Stanger, manager at Smiddy Brae House, was the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Orkney.

It is a truly historic day for Orkney, today, Wednesday, as the county’s first COVID-19 vaccines are administered to members of frontline health and social care staff.

The first person to receive the vaccine in Orkney was 54-year-old Marina Stanger, manager at Smiddy Brae House. The jab was administered by nurse Anne Thomson.

This landmark occasion brought with it a palpable sense of hope, relief and excitement, as staff and patients began to arrive at the Kirkwall Vaccination Centre (the old health centre), this morning.

Ms Stanger said that she was pleased to have received the vaccine, and had no hesitation about receiving the vaccine.

Meanwhile, NHS Orkney’s head of primary care, Maureen Firth, who was overseeing today’s events said she was hopeful for the future, and thanked all those who had made this unforgettable day possible.

With Orkney currently stocking a enough vaccines for approximately 400 folk, frontline health and care workers as well and care home residents will be first in line to receive the jab.

Latest Video

The Orcadian