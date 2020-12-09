virus

Orkney’s first COVID-19 vaccines administered

December 9, 2020 at 10:41 am

It is a truly historic day for Orkney, today, Wednesday, as the county’s first COVID-19 vaccines are administered to members of frontline health and social care staff.

The first person to receive the vaccine in Orkney was 54-year-old Marina Stanger, manager at Smiddy Brae House. The jab was administered by nurse Anne Thomson.

This landmark occasion brought with it a palpable sense of hope, relief and excitement, as staff and patients began to arrive at the Kirkwall Vaccination Centre (the old health centre), this morning.

Ms Stanger said that she was pleased to have received the vaccine, and had no hesitation about receiving the vaccine.

Meanwhile, NHS Orkney’s head of primary care, Maureen Firth, who was overseeing today’s events said she was hopeful for the future, and thanked all those who had made this unforgettable day possible.

With Orkney currently stocking a enough vaccines for approximately 400 folk, frontline health and care workers as well and care home residents will be first in line to receive the jab.

Share this:

Tweet

