  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
coronavirus

Orkney’s COVID case total reduced

The total number of COVID-19 cases attributed to Orkney has been reduced, according to daily figures posted by the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Government explained that an error had caused a number of cases across Scotland to be counted twice in recent data.

Explaining the effect this would have on figures across the nation, the Government said: “There was a reduction of 752 in the cumulative number of positive cases due to the removal of duplicate historic cases.”

If you develop coronavirus symptoms, you must seek a test and self-isolate immediately.

You can book a PCR test by phoning the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888 211