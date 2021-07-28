virus

Orkney’s COVID case total reduced

July 28, 2021 at 5:10 pm

The total number of COVID-19 cases attributed to Orkney has been reduced, according to daily figures posted by the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Government explained that an error had caused a number of cases across Scotland to be counted twice in recent data.

Explaining the effect this would have on figures across the nation, the Government said: “There was a reduction of 752 in the cumulative number of positive cases due to the removal of duplicate historic cases.”

