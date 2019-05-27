  • Kirkwall
Orkney’s Archer Shield squad named

The 2018 squad following their 2-1 win in Caithness.

Orkney football manager Karl Adamson has announced the squad which will take on Caithness this Saturday in the annual Archer Shield clash.

Orkney are gunning for their fourth successive triumph over Caithness ahead of the Island Games football tournament in Anglesey later in June and July’s Milne Cup clash in Shetland.

The match will begin at 12 noon at Picky.

The squad is: Cameron McConnachie (Stromness), Ryan McFerran (Stromness), Graeme Bain (Stromness), Connan Rendall (Rovers), Jon Tait (Rovers), Liam Valentine (Rovers), Graeme Horne (Rovers), Craig Gillon (Rendall), Chris Hellewell (Rendall), Steve Hellewell (Rendall), Thorfinn Stout (Thorfinn), Liam Delday (Thorfinn), David Delday (Thorfinn), Owen Rendall (Hotspurs), Daniel Hourston (Hotspurs) and James Pickles (unattached).

Pick up Thursday’s The Orcadian as we look ahead to the fixture.

