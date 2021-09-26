Orkney youngsters to receive COVID vaccine

September 26, 2021 at 3:50 pm

Children aged 12-15 years are set to receive their COVID-19 vaccination next weekend.

NHS Orkney confirmed this week, that this age group will be invited to get their vaccine on Saturday, October 2, and Sunday, October 3.

This comes after the Scottish Government go-ahead for children of 12 years and older to receive one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

NHS Orkney’s head of primary care, Maureen Firth, told The Orcadian: “COVID-19 vaccination invite letters will be sent out to all patients, aged 12-15 years, who have not yet had a COVID-19

vaccination.

“We are very aware that both the parent/carer and the patients will wish to be able to make an informed decision about whether or not to have the vaccination, and guidance will be contained within the letters to help support this.

“We are likewise very aware that parents/carers may wish to attend with the patients for their vaccination.

“As this is not feasible within the school setting, we have made the decision to offer the vaccines at The Balfour over the weekend of October 2 and 3.

“This will likewise enable the opportunity of a discussion with the nurses carrying out the vaccination.”

