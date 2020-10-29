Orkney will move into Level One, FM confirms

October 29, 2020 at 12:35 pm

Orkney will be moving into Level One of the new five-tier model for lockdown, on Monday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

Orkney residents will not be given the freedom of visiting each other’s homes for the time being, however.

Giving official notification of which regions will be placed under each tier, this afternoon, Thursday, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles, the Highlands and Moray would all move into the second-lowest level of of the framework.

The published guidance for Level One does indicate the lifting of some restrictions on social gatherings, enabling two households, comprising a maximum of six adults, to meet inside a home. However, the First Minister has stated that this will not be the case for any part of Scotland for some time yet.

It is hoped, nevertheless, that Orkney’s move into Level One will allow for the relaxation of some measures currently placed on the hospitality trade.

Ms Sturgeon indicated that a review on restrictions placed on social gatherings in Level One areas will be taken ahead of November 10. She hopes that measures may be able to be relaxed at that point in rural and island areas such as Orkney.

Share this:

Tweet

