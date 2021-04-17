Orkney v Shetland in fundraiser showdown

April 17, 2021 at 9:15 am

Orkney and Shetland are set to go head-to-head in a fundraising battle, starting this month, in aid of the MS Trust.

Folk from the two areas have been challenged to raise £100 in 100 days for the trust, in an inter-island contest to gather the most funds.

The brain behind this charitable battle is Hayley Budge from Holm, who has been living with MS since 2012. Having seen the good the MS Trust’s Mission 100 campaign has done in the past, the 30-year-old was keen to bring the event to a Northern Isles frontier, launching a fundraising contest between Orkney and Shetland.

Further information on the Mission 100 campaign on https://www.facebook.com/groups/mission100.orkneyvsshetland and https://mstrust.org.uk/event/mission100-orkney-vs-shetland

