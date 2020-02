Orkney trawler features on TV show

February 17, 2020 at 3:24 pm

The Orkney whitefish trawler Aalskere and her crew are set to feature on TV tonight, Monday.

The Aalskere, now renamed Gemma Jane, prior to her brand new replacement being registered and fitted out in Denmark, features in the Fish Town series, which is due to be aired at 7.30pm on BBC One Scotland.

The series follows the story of various vessels fishing out of Peterhead, as well as others involved in the fishing industry.

Share this:

Tweet