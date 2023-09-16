featured news

Orkney travel north for Milne Cup

September 16, 2023 at 8:07 am

Orkney will attempt to reclaim the Milne Cup later on today in Shetland.

It’s a case of third time lucky for the fixture after the first two attempts to play were hit by fog and a late cancellation.

Shetland thrashed Orkney by eight goals to nil last year in Kirkwall in a record win.

On their last visit to Lerwick, Orkney won 2-1 — the county’s first victory on Shetland soil for 40 years.

The Orkney squad is: Liam Valentine, Kern Duncan, Daniel Hourston (captain), Scott Swannie, Kyle Drever, Glen Scott, Lee Rendall,

Niall Mackay, Jimmy Craigie, Ewan Stevenson, Callan Jessiman, Gregor Dowell, Owen Young, Craig Harrison, Toby Macleod and Jamie Flett.

The match is set to kick off at 3pm.

BBC Radio Shetland will be providing live commentary from Gilbertson Park, with the programme due to start at 2pm on 93.7fm.

Match commentary will start from 2.50pm and the action will also be live-streamed on the radio station’s Facebook page.

