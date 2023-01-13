  • Kirkwall
Orkney Tractor Run success recognised in Parliament

The success of the Orkney Tractor Run 2022 has been recognised in Parliament this week.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael lodged a parliamentary motion congratulating the organisers for the event and highlighting donations which have surpassed £28,000, to be split between Orkney Blide Trust and Orkney Heart Support Group.

Mr Carmichael said: “The overwhelming support for the Orkney Tractor Run has been a great thing to see – and goes to show that last year’s event was more than just a one-off success. Well done to everyone who participated and donated.

“Tractor runs are a great way to bring people together, have a bit of fun and raise money for charity. We have to protect that role in the community so that they can continue for years to come.”

Picture credit: Orkney Photographic.