virus

Orkney test-positive COVID-19 cases rise to seven

April 25, 2020 at 3:22 pm

Seven people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Orkney, according to the latest figures published by the Scottish Government today, Saturday.

Sadly, two deaths in the county have been linked to the virus.

At the time of publication, only those who are in need of hospital treatment are being tested for the virus. Exceptions to this include some key workers and members of their household displaying symptoms, as well as folk living in residential care who display symptoms.

It is understood that a number of people who are suspected to have the virus have been asked to continue self-isolating at home while they are regularly monitored by health professionals by telephone. These patients will only undergo testing if they need to be admitted to hospital.

