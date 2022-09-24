featured news

Orkney swat aside penalty pain to maintain unbeaten start

September 24, 2022 at 7:29 pm

The feel-good factor is firmly with Orkney Rugby Club after the First XV made it three wins from three in the Tennent’s National League Division 3.

In their first home match of the season, against Strathmore, Orkney recovered from a slow start and being 0-9 down to eventually run out 34-24 winners for the side’s third bonus point win on the trot.

Darren McLean scored two tries, while James Linklater, William Thomson and Scott Rendall also got in on the act.

Taking over captaincy duties from Ally Linklater, Connor Hancock said penalties cost his side through the game but with an improved second half showing, believed Orkney deserved the win.

The result leaves Orkney second in National League Division 3, behind Gordonians by virtue of points difference.

The side take on West of Scotland at home next Saturday.

For a full report and reaction, pick up The Orcadian next week.

Share this:

Tweet

