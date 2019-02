Orkney stick three past Halkirk in comfortable win

February 23, 2019 at 2:49 pm

Orkney FC sealed a comfortable 3-1 win at home to Halkirk United this afternoon.

Two up at the break through Owen Rendall and Liam Delday, Orkney had the measure of their opponents throughout the contest.

A goal direct from a corner kick gave Halkirk a lifeline on the 82nd minute.

Aiden Drever wrapped up the win for the hosts however, scoring with virtually the last kick of the match.

Full report and photographs in next week’s The Orcadian.

