Orkney sparkles in children’s dental survey

November 4, 2022 at 11:24 am

Orkney has come top of the teeth once again in terms of children’s dental health.

As part of the National Dental Inspection Programme, Primary One children across Scotland received examination by dentists.

In Orkney, 85.9 per cent of this age group inspected in 2022 had no obvious experience of decay.

While this is the first time the inspection has been completed since the pandemic, which saw disruption to dentistry across the county, Orkney has once again secured the top spot.

