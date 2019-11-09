Orkney set for winter road resurfacing

November 9, 2019 at 11:07 am

Orkney Islands Council has confirmed plans to resurface six roads around the county over the coming months.

According to the council, the resurfacing is scheduled to take place from now until March 2020, with crews working at each site for between one and two weeks, weather dependent, before moving onto the next location.

OIC has warned that there will be delays and in some cases road or junction closures, but crews will be working to minimise these and maintain access as much as possible.

The roads, in anticipated order of the work taking place, are:

Old Scapa Road, Kirkwall.

A967 Stromness to Birsay road at Voy corner.

Biggings Road, Holm.

King Street, Kirkwall.

St Catherine’s Place, Kirkwall.

School Place, Kirkwall.

John Wrigley, OIC roads and environmental services manager, said: “These are important and necessary works on some of our most heavily used roads.

“We thank the community in advance for their patience and for their careful driving around our crews.”

The council’s roads team will be using the OIC_Roads Twitter feed throughout the programme to keep the public updated on any full road closures. Updates will also be made available on the Council website, the Council’s ‘OIC Updates’ Facebook page, and to local media.

If you wish to discuss any aspect of the planned works please contact the Council’s Customer Service team on 01856 873535.

