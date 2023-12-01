featured news

Orkney set for a weekend of tree lightings

December 1, 2023 at 12:35 pm

Kirkwall’s Christmas tree will be lit up this Saturday, December 2, as part of a series of outdoor tree lighting ceremonies kickstarting the festive season.

As in previous years, the Christmas tree, which will stand on the Kirk Green outside St Magnus Cathedral, has been gifted by the county of Vestland in Norway which has gifted the tree for many years.

A second tree — for inside the Cathedral — has been gifted from the town of Grimstad’s Fjaere Kirke.

The Kirkwall City Pipe Band will begin playing outside the Cathedral at 4.45pm, followed by the St Lucy procession at 5.00pm.

A service will take place inside the cathedral, after which the tree outside the cathedral will be lit at 6.10pm by the Council Convener Graham Bevan and Mayor of Vestland Kommune Jon Askeland.

Tonight, Friday December 1, there will be events in the Hope, Dounby, and Finstown, all at 6.30pm.

Sanday and Shapinsay tree lightings are at 7.00pm tonight.

As well as Kirkwall’s event, tomorrow will see tree lightings take place at Burray at 5.30pm and on Westray at 7.00pm.

Sunday, December 3, will see Orphir’s event at 6.00pm and Rousay’s 6.30pm.

Lastly, Flotta tree lightning will be held at 7.00pm on Saturday 9 December.

Share this:

Tweet

