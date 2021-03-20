Orkney schools to introduce red meat limit

March 20, 2021 at 9:30 am

The amount of beef, lamb and pork in school meals is set to be limited by the gram, Orkney Islands Council confirmed this week.

In moves by the Scottish Government to promote healthy eating, new regulations limiting the consumption of red meat in schools are set to officially come into force next month. In Orkney, secondary pupils will be allowed no more than 270g of red meat over the course of a five-day school week, while primary pupils will be limited to just 190g.

Proposals to reduce the red meat content on Orkney’s school dinner plates have previously sparked fury among farmers, but OIC has insisted this week that pupils will see “little difference” in what is served up at lunchtime.

“The local authority is committed to providing the healthiest food to our children and young people,” OIC’s catering manager Scott Pring said this week.

“This commitment is underpinned by a duty to provide school meals and snacks that meet strict nutritional requirements, including encouraging the use of fresh, local and sustainable produce, which we do whenever possible.

“But we cannot do this alone — we need the support of parents and carers to ensure a community-wide approach. Our children are our future, and giving them the best start in life, instilling good food habits at the earliest opportunity, is vital. Let’s work together to make this happen.”

