virus

Orkney sanitiser hits the shelves

March 26, 2020 at 12:30 pm

The first bottles of locally-made sanitising spray have been flying off the shelves.

As reported in today’s The Orcadian, three local gin distilleries — Deerness Distillery, The Orkney Distillery and Orkney Gin Company — are moving production from award-winning gins to anti-bacterial sanitising spray and gel.

Orkney Distilling, makers of Kirkjuvgar gin and owners of The Orkney Distillery, began production at the weekend and their first batch of sanitiser is now available online.

The company said: “This is just the first batch and we expect that it may go very quickly but we are producing as much as we possibly can and will be continually posting here with updates on supply.”

At Deerness Distillery, they hope to get their first batch out to the public by the end of the week.

The distillery plan on producing five-litre containers which will be sold to general stores which are open during the lockdown. People will then be able to refill their own bottles with sanitiser.

Orkney Gin Company, in Burray, also hope to begin production soon.

