Orkney Rotary Club Santa Walk

December 21, 2020 at 4:43 pm

MEMBERS of Orkney Rotary Club moved their festive charity fundraising effort online this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jane Cook, immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Orkney, said: “Sadly, due to COVID restrictions, Rotary Santa and his sleigh will be unable to tour Kirkwall town centre this year.”

Instead, today, Monday, members have been carrying out a sponsored Santa Walk around the Peedie Sea area in Kirkwall.

She added: “We walked for children’s hospices on the longest day in June, now we are rising to the challenge on the shortest day of the year.

“So, from dawn to dusk, Orkney Rotarians will be walking in relay around the Peedie Sea. We will cover over 40 miles, the distance from Burwick to Birsay.”

Money raised will fund Christmas gifts for every Orkney Care Home resident and to support local charitable projects.

Donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jane-cook-1

