Orkney RFC games off as rugby chiefs suspend play

Scottish Rugby Union has suspended all rugby across the country up to, and including March 29, following the evolving coronavirus situation.

The suspension impacts rugby in all domestic league and cup fixtures, training, festivals and other rugby events, as well as the FOSROC Super6 tournament, which come under Scottish Rugby’s jurisdiction.

Orkney RFC have said: “We realise this is a frustrating time for all sports, but we have to take the appropriate actions to safeguard the health and welfare of our players and their families.”

A Scottish Rugby spokesperson said: “We have taken on board all expert medical advice before now and we are taking a precautionary approach to give time to assess what the impact of coronavirus will be on Scottish society in the coming weeks before deciding on next steps.

“This decision has been taken with the best interest of everyone involved in the game and in support of the country’s work to address the impact of coronavirus.”