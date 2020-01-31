Orkney retains top spot in quality of life survey

January 31, 2020 at 10:33 am

Orkney has been crowned Scotland’s best place to live for the eighth year in a row, according to the Bank of Scotland Quality of Life survey 2020.

Orkney maintained position for the eighth consecutive year thanks to high employment levels, low crime rate, strong exam results, smaller primary class sizes and good health and happiness scores.

As a result of an updated survey methodology including a number of new metrics, Glasgow’s East Renfrewshire has moved into the prestigious second place (up from 13th), with Shetland down one place to third, with East Dunbartonshire fourth (up six places), and Edinburgh fifth (up 15 places).

The top five Scottish locations also appear in the UK top 100, with Orkney the highest placed Scottish area.

The annual research takes into consideration 26 different factors that homebuyers consider when choosing a place to live.

For the first time this year, the research also takes into account how important these factors are to people looking to find the perfect property, with affordability, safety and access to parks and green spaces all proving most essential according to UK adults.

Tara Foley, managing director, Bank of Scotland, said: “Orcadians have long celebrated the Islands’ status as one of the most desirable places to live in Scotland as well as the UK – with high employment, low crime rates, smaller class sizes and more affordable housing.

“The Scottish locations that make it into the UK’s top 100 showcase the diversity of Scotland from the dramatic beauty of its remote islands to the impressive architecture of its historical cities and easy access to green vast space and rich country parks from the surrounding suburbs.”

At a UK level, East Hertfordshire in the East of England took the top spot overall this year, followed by Fareham and Hart, both in South East. Orkney came in 18th overall.

Share this:

Tweet

