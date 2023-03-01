news

Orkney residents urged to apply for energy support

March 1, 2023 at 3:38 pm

Folk in Orkney who did not receive the automatic energy support payments from the UK Government are being encouraged to see if they qualify for a £400 alternative.

The Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding (EBSS AF) is providing support of £400 for energy bills for households across the UK who are not linked with a domestic electricity supplier.

The scheme is now open to all eligible households until May 31.

Those eligible to receive the support include:

care home residents and others in care facilities/sheltered accommodation (wholly or partly self-funded);

park home residents, houseboats and caravans that can provide proof of address;

social and private tenants who pay for energy through a landlord on a commercial supply;

homes on a heat network/private wire;

off-grid homes;

farmhouses used for wholly domestic purposes.

If eligible, people will need to fill out a short online form via the GOV.UK website. This form can be found by searching “Apply for energy bill support if you do not get it automatically” into the search bar on GOV.UK or an internet search engine. Applications are made directly to the UK Government.

Anyone without online access, can apply via a contact centre on 08081753287 where a representative will guide folk through the application process.

If successful, details will be shared with local authorities, including Orkney Islands Council, who will deliver the one-off, non-repayable support. The payment will be made directly into people’s bank accounts in a single instalment.

Further information can be found https://www.gov.uk/apply-energy-bill-support-if-not-automatic

