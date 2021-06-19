virus

Orkney registers three new COVID cases

June 19, 2021 at 6:29 pm

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been attributed to Orkney, during the past 24 hours, NHS Orkney has confirmed.

According to the health authority, two of these new cases were are asymptomatic contacts of the case reported yesterday.

The third positive case is an individual registered with an Orkney practice but who is not currently on island.

This brings the total number of test-positive cases attributed to Orkney since the pandemic began to 80.

NHS Orkney has also confirmed the identification of a fourth positive case in Orkney during the past day. Although this person is currently in the county, they are not medically registered here. Therefore, their case has not been attributed to the county as part of national figures.

It is understood that this fourth case is also connected with the case confirmed yesterday.

An NHS Orkney spokeswoman said: “As always the community is asked to remain vigilant to any COVID-19 symptoms such as a new persistent cough, fever or loss of taste and/or smell, and if in any doubt to self-isolate and request a laboratory test by contacting the Orkney Covid Assessment Centre on 01856 888211 to book a test.”

