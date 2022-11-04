  • Kirkwall
featured news

Orkney deposit return pilot launched

Lorna Slater (left) launched the new scheme this Friday.

Lorna Slater, minister for Circular Economy Minister visited Orkney this Friday to officially launch Return & Recycle Orkney.

The project which has installed two reverse vending machines (RVM) at Employability Orkney’s premises on Junction Road in Kirkwall.

These machines sort and store recyclable drinks containers, aluminium cans as well as plastic and glass bottles, and generating a 5p donation to local charity.

Easy to use, creating a satisfying satisfying thump as the item is crushed or stored, the machines are part of a trail for the technology that will be used for the Deposit Return Scheme, that is due to be rolled out across Scotland next year.

More in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.