Incident team meets as Orkney records two more COVID cases

October 23, 2020 at 2:06 pm

An Incident Management Team has met, today, Friday, after two more Orkney residents tested positive for coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, NHS Orkney has confirmed.

That makes a total of seven cases recorded in the county, during the past week, with a total of 31 cases registered to Orkney, to date.

The individuals concerned are direct contacts of two cases reported earlier this week.

NHS Orkney’s director of public health, Dr Louise Wilson said the individuals were self-isolating and their contacts were being traced and asked to isolate.

“A multiagency Incident Management Team met this morning to review the situation,” she said.

“As none of the people in this cluster have travelled, they have been infected here in Orkney. We continue to look for links to areas elsewhere.

“As I have said before — this virus is very infectious and easily passed on. People in Orkney must take care when they are mixing with others and moving around.

“Washing of one’s hands with soap is the best way to get rid of the virus and should be done regularly but especially if you arrive home after being out.”

Dr Wilson said following the FACTS guidance was the best way to stay safe and avoid infection .

Share this:

Tweet

