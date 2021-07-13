Orkney records two further COVID-19 cases
Two new cases of COVID-19 have been attributed to Orkney during the past 24 hours, according to figures published by the Scottish Government.
This comes amid escalating numbers of cases in the county, and encouragement by NHS Orkney’s interim chief executive for folk to make rapid COVID-19 tests part of their twice-weekly routine.
The total number of test-positive cases of COVID-19 attributed to Orkney since the pandemic began now stands at 130.
If you develop coronavirus symptoms, you must seek a test and self-isolate immediately. You can book a PCR test by phoning the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888211.