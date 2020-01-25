Orkney quick out of the blocks in ninth successive bonus-point win

January 25, 2020 at 7:46 pm

An electric start provided the bedrock for Orkney RFC to maintain their winning run against Ellon this afternoon and stretch their lead at the top of the Caledonia League Division 1 table.

The islanders won 38-21, recording their ninth consecutive bonus-point league win and are now 13 points clear of their nearest challengers.

James Linklater went over the whitewash within the first minute and when Cameron Gary went over minutes later, the match had a bleak outlook for it for the Aberdeen visitors.

Scott Rendall added a third following an expert training ground move from a line-out and the bonus-point was secured when Matt Jackson bundled over the line.

Ellon did fight back, scoring three tries to provide brief hope of a comeback, however William Thomson at the start of the second half and a final try gave Orkney all five points.

