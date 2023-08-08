featured news

Orkney pupils receive SQA results

August 8, 2023 at 10:06 am

Pupils across Orkney are receiving their examination results from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), this Tuesday.

Students who signed up for the SQA’s text or email results service should have received their results between 8am and 9am, with results on paper delivered by First Class post throughout the day.

Within Orkney, the National 5 pass rate is 78.6 per cent, and the Higher pass rate 77.7 per cent. These are lower than the 2021-22 rate, but broadly in line with pre-COVID rates.

The Advanced Higher pass rate was 76.9 per cent, down on previous years.

Additionally, many young people completed courses at Orkney College, gaining level 5 and level 6 qualifications equivalent to National 5 and Higher. A more in-depth evaluation of results at school/college level is now underway and will be reported at a later date.

There is lots of support available to learners in understanding results and planning next steps.

If you think there is something wrong with a result, you may be able to appeal. Deadlines for making an appeal are:

Tuesday, August 15, for priority appeals (where you have a conditional offer for a university or college place dependent on the result)

Tuesday, August 29, for all other appeals

If you are reconsidering your next steps, whether that is a change of school course options, a different career path or college course, or needing help with UCAS clearing, there is help available from schools, Orkney College and SDS as follows:

Kirkwall Grammar School

Mr Ewing (SQA Co-ordinator) will be available on August 8, 9 and 10, 9am-1pm. Mrs Firth (guidance manager) and Mr Nisbet (principal teacher of guidance) will be available, 9am-1pm on August 8. Appointments to discuss course changes will take place with Guidance Teachers on the afternoon of Monday, August 21. To make an appointment, please contact the school office.

Stromness Academy

Mr Barber will be available on August 8, 9 and 10, 9am-1pm.

Mrs Johansen (Guidance Manager) will be available form 10am-1pm on August 8.

Appointments to discuss course changes will take place with Guidance Teachers on the afternoon of Monday, August 21. To make an appointment, please contact the school office.

Sanday Community School

Mr McPhail will be available in school on August 8, for pupils and parents to drop in.

Stronsay Junior High School

Dr McLay is available on August 8 for pupils and parents by phone.

Westray Junior High School

Mr Ross will be available in school on August 8 for pupils and parents to drop in.

Orkney College

Anyone wishing to enquire about Orkney College UHI courses can view options at on its website, and can email Orkney.college@uhi.ac.uk, or telephone 01856 569000 with any queries.

Skills Development Scotland

There is drop-in support from Careers Advisors on results day from 2-4pm in The Hub at 2 Albert Street. Orkney Careers Advisors can also be accessed by visiting the SDS Centre, 2 Albert Street or calling 872460 at any point, or you can call the Skills Development Scotland national helpline to speak to a qualified Careers Adviser on 0800 100 8000.

