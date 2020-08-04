Orkney pupils await SQA results
Good luck to all Orkney pupils set to receive their SQA results, today, Tuesday.
Secondary pupils sitting qualifications such as National Fives, Highers and Advanced Highers, were unable to sit the majority of their exams, due to the coronavirus crisis.
This means that grades are being judged on previous coursework and performance.
It has a strange few months, and things have not gone quite as planned. If you are worried about your results, or just need a bit of friendly advice about your next steps, you can get in touch with these organisations.
- Skills Delopment Scotland – 0808 100 8000; 01856 872460 www.skillsdevelopmentscotland.co.uk
- Childline – 0800 1111; www.childline.org.uk
- Scottish Qualifications Authority – 0345 279 1000; www.sqa.org.uk