  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Orkney prepare to welcome Caithness

Orkney’s 2018 Archer Shield winning squad.

Orkney are hunting for their fourth consecutive Archer Shield this Saturday as Caithness cross the Pentland Firth.

In a change of venue and kick-off time, the match will now be played in Dounby beginning at 12.15pm.

Orkney manager Karl Adamson, who has never lost to Saturday’s opponents, is desperate to begin the county ‘season’ with a confidence boosting victory.

The county’s footballers will play at the Island Games football tournament in Anglesey in June and will travel to Shetland for the Milne Cup clash in July.

The squad is: Cameron McConnachie (Stromness), Ryan McFerran (Stromness), Graeme Bain (Stromness), Connan Rendall (Rovers), Jon Tait (Rovers), Liam Valentine (Rovers), Graeme Horne (Rovers), Craig Gillon (Rendall), Chris Hellewell (Rendall), Steve Hellewell (Rendall), Thorfinn Stout (Thorfinn), Liam Delday (Thorfinn), David Delday (Thorfinn), Owen Rendall (Hotspurs), Daniel Hourston (Hotspurs) and James Pickles (unattached).

Pick up Thursday’s The Orcadian for full coverage and photographs from the match.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos