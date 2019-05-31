Orkney prepare to welcome Caithness

May 31, 2019 at 12:30 pm

Orkney are hunting for their fourth consecutive Archer Shield this Saturday as Caithness cross the Pentland Firth.

In a change of venue and kick-off time, the match will now be played in Dounby beginning at 12.15pm.

Orkney manager Karl Adamson, who has never lost to Saturday’s opponents, is desperate to begin the county ‘season’ with a confidence boosting victory.

The county’s footballers will play at the Island Games football tournament in Anglesey in June and will travel to Shetland for the Milne Cup clash in July.

The squad is: Cameron McConnachie (Stromness), Ryan McFerran (Stromness), Graeme Bain (Stromness), Connan Rendall (Rovers), Jon Tait (Rovers), Liam Valentine (Rovers), Graeme Horne (Rovers), Craig Gillon (Rendall), Chris Hellewell (Rendall), Steve Hellewell (Rendall), Thorfinn Stout (Thorfinn), Liam Delday (Thorfinn), David Delday (Thorfinn), Owen Rendall (Hotspurs), Daniel Hourston (Hotspurs) and James Pickles (unattached).

Pick up Thursday’s The Orcadian for full coverage and photographs from the match.

Share this:

Tweet

