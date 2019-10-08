Orkney politician to stand in Skye constituancy

October 8, 2019 at 2:37 pm

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has announced that he will contest the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch seat at the next Holyrood elections.

At a meeting in Dingwall at the weekend, Scottish Conservative members chose Mr Halcro Johnston as their candidate for the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections.

The Orkney policitian has been an MSP since 2017, and was appointed Shadow Minister for Skills by former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson. He has contested the old Inverness East, Nairn and Lochaber and the Orkney seats in previous Scottish Parliament elections.

Mr Halcro Johnston said: “I am delighted to have been chosen by local Conservative members to be their candidate for the next Scottish Parliament elections.

“Those elections will be an opportunity for people across the Highlands and Islands to hold the SNP to account for their Scottish Government’s squeeze on local council finances, mismanagement of our economy and their never-ending agitation for more unwanted referendums.

“I have been extremely proud to stand in my home seat of Orkney at a number of elections and, while I would have loved to represent the islands as a Conservative MSP for Orkney, the electorate has had other ideas.

“However, while I won’t be standing for election in the Orkney seat, I’ll continue to represent the islands as a regional MSP and constituents in Orkney shouldn’t notice any difference.

“I’ll still be holding my MSP surgeries in Orkney, working on casework on behalf of local people and holding the SNP to account when they fail to meet their promises or when they let our islands down”.

