Orkney police launch campaign against anti-social driving

June 3, 2023 at 3:00 pm

A new police campaign aims to give drivers “fair warning” before they face the consequences of anti-social road use.

Officers in Orkney have launched a campaign to tackle anti-social and inconsiderate driving and parking.

The Fair Warn campaign has resulted from a number of ongoing road safety issues of which police are aware.

This includes issues such as anti-social driving in the Kirkwall town centre area and vehicles passing too close to cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

Members of the public are being encouraged to report instances of this behaviour, detailing the make and registration of vehicles, by calling 101 or attending the police station.

If the same driver is later stopped by police for a similar incident, officers will be encouraged to caution and charge them based on them already having had a “fair warning”.

