Orkney ‘pipes up’ in clap for carers

April 3, 2020 at 9:57 am

Across the UK, last night, Thursday, folk took to their doorsteps or upstairs windows and “clapped for the carers” – key workers such as NHS staff who are working on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.

Bagpipe players were also encouraged to take to their front lawns and strike up a tune in tribute to these hardworking folk.

In Orkney, both clapping and piping could be heard at the designated time of 8pm, last night. Particularly in Kirkwall, where more than 20 players — from the city pipe band — took part.

In a a post on its Facebook page, Kirkwall City Pipe Band said: “We had at least 23 players out tonight, paying tribute to the key workers across the country, who are still going out to work every day to keep everyone fed, cared for and safe.”

Band members played Scotland the Brave as they “piped-up” for the NHS, as a tribute to the bravery of those frontline staff.

