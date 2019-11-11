  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Orkney pays tribute and respects

The two minute silence being observed this morning.
(The Orcadian/Craig Taylor)

The centre of Kirkwall, and elsewhere in Orkney, fell silent at 11am this morning, as once again tributes were paid to those who lost their lives in conflict.

Today, Armistice Day, marks 101 years since the signing of the armistice which brought an end of the First World War.

In contrast to the large and formal Remembrance Sunday commemorations which took place in dry weather yesterday, heavy rain was falling at 11am, while the two minute silence was observed in front of St Magnus Cathedral, and the Kirkwall and St Ola War Memorial.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos