Orkney pays tribute and respects

November 11, 2019 at 12:01 pm

The centre of Kirkwall, and elsewhere in Orkney, fell silent at 11am this morning, as once again tributes were paid to those who lost their lives in conflict.

Today, Armistice Day, marks 101 years since the signing of the armistice which brought an end of the First World War.

In contrast to the large and formal Remembrance Sunday commemorations which took place in dry weather yesterday, heavy rain was falling at 11am, while the two minute silence was observed in front of St Magnus Cathedral, and the Kirkwall and St Ola War Memorial.

