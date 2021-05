Orkney participants sought for TV debate show

May 26, 2021 at 1:23 pm

BBC Scotland’s Debate Night is on the hunt for folk from Orkney to join the programme’s live audience.

The show has invited folk to have their say on current issues by joining the show live via Zoom on Wednesday, June 2.

It is the views and questions of these audience members which will lead the discussion.

To apply to be part of the audience or find out more, you can visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight

Applications close this Sunday.

