Orkney part of pioneering new leisure partnership

March 27, 2019 at 5:00 pm

In what is believed to be the first of its kind in Scotland, a new leisure link partnership will see ActiveLife members enjoy access to leisure facilities outwith Orkney for the first time.

The scheme will see ActiveLife members have access to gym, public swimming and fitness classes at facilities across the Highland region, Moray, the Western Isles, and Argyll and Bute at no extra cost.

Known as the Leisure Link Partnership, many of the individual Leisure Link Partnership sites will also offer access to other public sessions where cardholders can take part in many other activities such as running and indoor climbing.

The Leisure Link Partnership means that when working away from home or on holiday members from participating areas can, at no extra cost, use the local facilities as part of their existing home-based membership.

James Linklater, managing director of The Pickaquoy Centre, said: “We are delighted to be part of this new partnership which is a fantastic addition to the ActiveLife membership. With Easter holidays just around the corner, our members who are holidaying in partnering areas will have the opportunity to make use of this exciting new service. We also look forward to welcoming visitors to our fantastic facilities.

“We would like to remind our members that each individual that holds an ActiveLife membership needs their own card to utilise this addition in partnering facilities. This includes all children within a family membership, so please be sure to pop into the centre or selected Orkney Islands Council facility and get cards for each member of your family.”

Visiting cardholders are advised to check out the Leisure Link Partnership section in their local centre’s website to establish full access details.

