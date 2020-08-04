Orkney parents can get £250 to help cover school costs

August 4, 2020 at 7:00 pm

Families across Scotland are being encouraged to check if they qualify for the Best Start Grant School Age Payment as schools get set to re-open.

The one-off cash payment is open to people who receive certain benefits or tax credits and are a parent or carer of a child born between March 1, 2015, and February 29, 2016.

Parents do not need to take up a school place to get the money – people who are home schooling or have deferred their child’s start date can still apply.

Social security secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The move from nursery to primary school can feel like a huge step for parents as well as kids. It can also come at a cost – putting extra pressure on low-income families.

“As parents gear up for kids starting school, many will be feeling the financial impact of COVID-19. I urge them to check if they are eligible for the School Age Payment and apply today.

“I’d also encourage people to check what other support is available to them at this difficult time, such as the school clothing grant and free school meals.”

People can get more information and apply at here.

