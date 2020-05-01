Orkney oil worker in Everest challenge for NHS charities

May 1, 2020 at 9:20 am

An Orkney oil worker is currently scaling the height of Mount Everest on a North Sea rig, while raising money for NHS charities involved in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking yesterday Scott Spence explained that he was currently on day 17 on a 21 day challenge, with 34,323 stairs already climbed, and 8,076 to go.

He said: “At the start of my trip offshore I set myself the challenge of ascending the 29,029 feet elevation of Mount Everest on the Serica Energy Bruce platform stairs. Initially this was for exercise due to the gym being out of action. Only complete trips from level 1 to the weather deck are included.

“I’m only counting the stairs specifically for the challenge, not my day to day work. So it’s a lot more stairs in a day if the truth be told!“

Mr Spence said that he was very grateful for all the support that he has received so far, saying: “I genuinely just started as a challenge to myself. Donations are currently sitting at £2120. So far folks’ generosity has been great!“

Donations can be made online at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brucemounteverestchallenge

