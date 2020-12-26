  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
coronavirus

Orkney now in Level Three of COVID-19 restrictions

Orkney is now in the second highest level of COVID-19 restrictions.

The new measures came into force at midnight and is expected to be in place for at least three weeks up to January 17.

Along with Shetland, the Western Isles, and other island communities, Orkney is now in Level Three, while the whole of the Scottish mainland is in Level Four.

The new rules effectively rule out any non-essential travel between local authority areas.

The moves come after a new variant of the virus was discovered — one which is believed to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible.

A 24-hour relaxation of restrictions took place on Christmas Day, allowing bubbles to be formed with other households and travel restrictions to be eased.

A breakdown of what is permitted within Level Three is available here.

Latest Video

The Orcadian