virus

Orkney now in Level Three of COVID-19 restrictions

December 26, 2020 at 10:47 am

Orkney is now in the second highest level of COVID-19 restrictions.

The new measures came into force at midnight and is expected to be in place for at least three weeks up to January 17.

Along with Shetland, the Western Isles, and other island communities, Orkney is now in Level Three, while the whole of the Scottish mainland is in Level Four.

The new rules effectively rule out any non-essential travel between local authority areas.

The moves come after a new variant of the virus was discovered — one which is believed to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible.

A 24-hour relaxation of restrictions took place on Christmas Day, allowing bubbles to be formed with other households and travel restrictions to be eased.

A breakdown of what is permitted within Level Three is available here.

Share this:

Tweet

