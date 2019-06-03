  • Kirkwall
Orkney netball player to represent Scotland at World Cup

Sarah’s place was confirmed on Monday morning. (Netball Scotland)

Orkney netball player Sarah MacPhail will play on the grandest stage of them all, the World Cup.

MacPhail has been confirmed as being part of Scotland’s 12-player squad for the World Cup in Liverpool in July.

Sixteen of the world’s best teams and players will compete in their bid to be crowned World Champions.

Claire Maxwell, Scottish Thistles captain said: “We are currently working extremely hard in training to make sure we hit the World Cup at our absolute best.

“For many of the team this is their first World Cup and it is testament to their hard work that they have made the team that will compete at our sports pinnacle event.

“Over the next six weeks we will be looking to cement our combinations and mimic the competition format of the World Cup to ensure we have done everything we can in preparation.”

