virus

Orkney Native Wildlife Project ‘temporarily delayed’

April 6, 2020 at 2:50 pm

The Orkney Native Wildlife Project, which was set up to protect Orkney’s wildlife by eradicating the threat of the non-native stoat, has had to temporarily stop deploying and checking active traps due to COVID-19.

Following government advice to restrict non-essential travel for three weeks, the trapping team are currently unable to continue setting out new traps from Kirkwall west, and unable to check open traps on the linked isles, east mainland and at coastal locations across the mainland and islands. Wildlife monitoring has also been halted for the foreseeable future.

Sarah Sankey, Orkney Manager said: “It is a disappointment to the team to have this temporary delay, but it is vital to for everyone in our community to keep themselves and others safe at this time. Our wildlife makes Orkney such a special place to live and is a key to supporting our local economy through tourism, and we’d like to thank all our landowners who have supported the project.

“As soon as it is safe to do so, our trapping team will return to deployment and checking traps to continue this vital conservation project to protect Orkney’s native wildlife.”

Stoat sightings on the mainland or islands can still be reported to the Stoats in Orkney Facebook page and for any concerns about the traps that are related to health and safety, the project can be contacted directly by email at stoatsightings@rspb.org.uk

Share this:

Tweet

