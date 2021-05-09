  • Kirkwall
Orkney music bank relaunches

The Reel Foundation has been rebranded and relaunched as Orkney Music and Culture (OMaC)

A charity which aims to promote and preserve Orcadian traditional music officially relaunched this week.

The Reel Life Foundation, which was set up by Jennifer and Hazel Wrigley, has been rebranded as Orkney Music and Culture (OMaC) with hopes to push forward with the charity’s orginal goal to remove barriers in accessing music tuition in the county.

This relaunch comes after the sad demise of Kirkwall music school and cafe, The Reel — the foundation’s original home.

Full story in The Orcadian, available online and in shops.

